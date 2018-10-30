× Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly pleasuring himself at cemetery in Hartford

HARTFORD — A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually pleasuring himself at a cemetery.

Hartford Police Department said they responded to the Ancient Burial Ground Cemetery following an indecent exposure complaint. Police said the person saw William A. Payne, 50, with his pants down sexually pleasuring himself in full public view inside of the cemetery.

Police said Payne, who was still inside of the cemetery when police arrived, was then detained.

Police said the witness showed them a video of the lewd activities of the Payne. Police said Payne’s activities were in full view of the busy streets in the area.

Payne reached out to FOX61 with the following statement:

“I’m disputing the charges. I was not asked if I was innocent or guilty, I was released on a promise to appear. I would have received community service today, but because I’m in a wheelchair I was not given an opportunity. I have to go back to court and face a judge. I haven’t been in trouble in quite a while, I’m not on parole, I haven’t violated any laws of any nature. I find it offensive that someone was able to videotape someone without their consent. If you don’t have any money, you can’t go to a public bathroom often without buying something so it can put someone in a position of vulnerability. I’m saying that, as a male, it’s obviously as we all know easier for men to go to the bathroom than for a female in that situation. Unfortunately, a male in this type of situation, if they’re seen doing something like that and the police are notified, leading to an arrest, that should be a shame on the system. It’s not like someone just saw me from a distance; I was videotaped and my rights were violated. And I was only carrying two nickel bags of marijuana; it was never tested, and I was only supposed to pay a fine but I was given another misdemeanor charge.”

Payne was charged with public indecency, breach of peace in the second degree and possession of marijuana.