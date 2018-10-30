× Road closed due to partial collapse in Groton

GROTON — Police said they have closed Hickory Drive and Hornbeam Road due to a partial roadway collapse Tuesday.

Groton Police Department said no injuries or vehicles were affected.

Police said the closure also affects a portion of Hornbeam Road extending from Hickory Drive. Police said the road is currently being inspected and officials are taking steps to repair the roadway.

The area will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.