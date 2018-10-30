Surveillance video shows naked man lurking in backyard, peering into windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California homeowner is alerting neighborhood residents after her home surveillance cameras captured a naked man prowling in her backyard for about an hour, peering into windows as three other women were inside looking after the house in Santa Ana.

The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, said she wasn’t home at the time but received a call from her house guests.

She reviewed the surveillance video and saw the man trespassing for nearly an hour. She had never seen him before.

“I was shocked. That was just perverted, it was just gross and I felt unsafe,” she told KTLA.

The man eventually stripped down completely, leaving on only his sneakers, the video showed. He then got into a shed on the property and walked around the front porch of the home along Mar Les Drive near Westminster Avenue.

He continued looking into windows, and at one point grabbed a garden hose and started to drink from it, the video shows. He eventually found a sheet to cover himself, but soon took it off again.

"I was actually thinking that he was getting ready to molest someone," the homeowner said.

She eventually called the police, but by the time they arrived, they didn’t find anyone.

She posted the video on social media to ring the alarm on the intruder, whose intentions remain unclear.

“I do want to let them know that there is this crazy guy roaming around people’s houses,” the homeowner said.

Neighbor Maria Maldonado told KTLA that the video made her worry for her safety.

“We have six kids in our house and sometimes they are alone, but they know not to open the doors,” she said. “We do have an 18-year-old, but it is scary and we definitely don’t want that in the neighborhood.”

Another neighbor told KTLA she hopes to start up a neighborhood watch again, and other residents said they will remain alert.

