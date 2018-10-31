Chance for passing showers Thursday with temps in the mid 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's looking pretty good for trick-or-treaters out there with temperatures slowly falling through the 50s! Around sunset there is a slight chance for a sprinkle but it doesn't look like a big deal for ghosts and goblins out there trick-or-treating.

Thursday is a tricky temperature forecast. A front will be nearby separating cloudy, cool conditions to the north and mild brighter weather to the south. Right now I'm thinking Windsor Locks will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. But the shoreline looks milder and brighter with highs in the 60s. There is a chance for a brief passing shower but most of the day will be dry.

Then here comes the rain again! Friday looks wet at times with occasional rain. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s. There is also a chance for a thunderstorm.

Some of that rain will linger into Saturday morning. The weather will hopefully improve and dry out Saturday afternoon. But Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance passing shower. High: 50s north, 60s south.

FRIDAY: Breezy, warm and wet. Periods of rain, chance thunder. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain. Drying afternoon High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Chance showers. High: 50s.

