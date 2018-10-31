× Colchester man charged with murder after stabbing

COLCHESTER — State Police say Elmar Baker of Colchester was arrested and charged with murder after a stabbing in a parking lot.

Police say the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. at 55 Renee Drive. Police were called to the scene on a report of a man down in the parking lot, unresponsive with stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led police to Baker, and he was later arrested and charged with murder.

Baker was held on a $2,000,000 bond and will be in court Wednesday.