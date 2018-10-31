EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritans save store clerk doing medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- Craig's soul food spot and the Rockville corner market are two different stores. After Tuesday night the people inside these establishments will be closer than ever.

Tuesday night, Jeremiah Rivera and Jasmine Negron were closing up shop at the restaurant and needed to walk down the street to the corner store.

“I asked Jerry to accompany me to the store just because he keeps me safe," said Negron. "He’s like my little partner in crime here. We walked over to the store just to hopefully make it to grab a couple of things that we needed.”

At the checkout counter the man began ringing them out. Then, he suddenly collapses.

Negron leaned over the counter and asked Rivera to help him out.

The clerk managed to tell the two that he was diabetic and needed to consume something with sugar.

The two reacted quickly.

“My father is diabetic so once he said he was diabetic I immediately ran over and grabbed some OJ and put some sugar in there and just ran it over to him as fast as possible," said Rivera.

The clerk drank everything. The two sat him up and he eventually recovered.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and Craig Wright, the owner of the restaurant, posted it on social media gaining thousands of shares and likes.

People were calling them heroes; a label they deserve.

“The guy that passed out he has a whole family," said Wright. "He has daughters. If they weren’t there this guy would have possibly not made it home to see his family. Like that’s blessing. That’s a blessing right there.”