× Former West Haven police sergeant arrested on 87 counts of second degree forgery

WEST HAVEN — A former West Haven police sergeant turned himself in Wednesday following an active warrant where his is facing 87 charges for second degree forgery.

Connecticut State Police said David Tammaro, 49, of West Haven, has since been released on a $10,000 bond and is set appear in court on November 13.

To read more on the arrest warrants, click below:

FOX61 will provide additional updates as soon as they become available.