In New Britain, there’s college credit for keeping things creepy

NEW BRITAIN -- In the spirit of Halloween and in the spirit of higher education, there is a place where the two cross paths.

The zombies are out at Central Connecticut State University where "TS-129, Introduction to Theater Makeup Class" is in session each semester. For the past nine years, adjunct professor Leigh Radziwon has taught the course in the Chen Fine Arts Center. Radziwon is a former Hollywood special effects makeup artist who now works in the medical industry making prosthetics.

This Halloween eve, ten students gathered to take their mid term exams which challenged them to make themselves -- or a student model -- into something undead. "This is a three credit course and they work very hard in this class," Radziwon said. "You get to make really cool zombies for your mid term so how can you argue with that?"

The class is open, not just to drama and theater students at CCSU, but, for anyone interested. Courtney Rush, a CCSU senior and wide receiver on the Blue Devils Football team said, "it's a big deal to exercise the creative process," after he put the finishing touches on a set of zombie fangs. Erin Millane, a CCSU junior added, "I love the freedom I get to have making a zombie."

Radziwon said her course is all about inspiring creativity. "I want to challenge them to do things they haven't done before," she said, "and I plan on keeping it scary."