× Mohegan Sun’s Margaritaville closing; dozens set to be laid off

UNCASVILLE — The popular Margaritaville at Mohegan Sun is set to close its doors in January.

The closing results in 59 layoffs which is set to take place on January 2, 2019.

The restaurant, owned by singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, first opened at the resort and casino back in September of 2008.

This is the only location of the chain’s 30 restaurants in New England.

Margaritaville has two floors of dining space, multiple bars and a concert stage, in a tropical atmosphere that was inspired by the journey and songs of Buffett. Margaritaville is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Friday 11 a.m. to midnight and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Click here to learn more.