New Haven man killed after trying to cross I-95 in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — State Police say 34-year-old Rafael Rivera from New Haven was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Tuesday night while trying to cross I-95.

Police say a tractor-trailer was driving along I-95 southbound by exit 51 in East Haven. Two people tried to run across the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95.

After crossing the northbound side, Rivera was struck in the center lane of the southbound side of I-95 by the truck.

Rivera was killed, and the truck kept driving southbound.

At this time, no information is available for the truck, except it was a tractor-trailer with a white cab and brown lettering on it.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is asked to call Troop G at 203-696-2500.