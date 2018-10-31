No tricks, all treats tonight for your Halloween forecast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're starting off this Halloween on a frosty note, with temperatures down below freezing in much of the state. During the day, we'll warm up with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be near 60 degrees this afternoon.

It's looking pretty good for trick-or-treaters out there today! Around sunset temperatures will be between 55 and 60 degrees. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower in northern CT but it doesn't look like a big deal for ghosts and goblins out there trick-or-treating.

Thursday is a tricky temperature forecast. A front will be nearby separating cloudy, cool conditions to the north and mild brighter weather to the south. Right now I'm thinking Windsor Locks will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. But the shoreline looks milder with highs in the 60s. There is a chance for a brief passing shower but most of the day will be dry.

Then here comes the rain again ! Friday looks wet and windy with periods of rain. We are not expecting damaging winds with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday. This will be followed by clearing and sunny skies Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Lows: 50-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance passing shower. High: 50s north, 60s south.

FRIDAY: Windy and wet. Periods of rain. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance lingering shower. Partly cloudy. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 50s.

