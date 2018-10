Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- World Champion American figure skater and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Chen was spotted hitting the ice Tuesday.

Chen, who is a Yale freshman, continues to pursue a skating career while attending the Ivy League school. The 19-year-old recently won the gold medal at Skate America.

Chen hopes to return to the Winter Olympics in 2022 when the Games are held in his mother's hometown, Beijing.