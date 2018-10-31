Quinnipiac University to provide shuttles on election day

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University announced Tuesday that they will provide shuttle rides from their campus to polling stations for students on Election day.

The free shuttles will be available on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses to area polling stations for all students.

Buses will transport students to the Hamden Public Library from the Mount Carmel Campus at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., and to West Woods School from our York Hill Campus at 5 and 6 p.m.

Polls across the state will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free shuttles are joined by Lyft who is also providing rides on Election day.

Lyft is getting some help to get people in underserved communities to the polls this fall.

The ride-sharing company says it’s working with community groups to offer free and reduced-price rides on November 6, the date of the midterm elections.

To increase encourage voter turnout, Lyft will offer free rides to people in underserved communities that day by working with Voto Latino, the Urban League and the National Federation of the Blind.

Lyft is also teaming up with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and others to give away 50% off promo codes to riders. Riders can get help finding their polling location through the Lyft app.