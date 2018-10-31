Berlin Turnpike back open after serious two car crash in Newington

NEWINGTON — Newington Police said that all southbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike back open following a serious two car crahs.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Some area businesses are reported without power due to the crash, and witnesses reported seeing electrical wires hanging from a utility pole near the crash site.

Witnesses reported that some drivers stuck on the Berlin Turnpike southbound with nowhere to go wandered outside of their cars as Newington police investigated the crash.

Some drivers stuck on turnpike southbound with nowhere to go, wandering outside their cars as @NewingtonPolice takes pics of crash #Newington pic.twitter.com/IfWW066sUO — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 31, 2018

Being told some businesses are without power due to crash. Can see electrical wire hanging on pole near crash @FOX61News #Newington pic.twitter.com/zgL8g2OVSr — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 31, 2018