UConn aiming for new ice hockey rink
STORRS — According to UConn Today, the university is planning on moving forward on opening a new ice hockey rink.
Today says that they plan on opening the new rink on the Fall of 2021, and that it will be financed through a development partnership with community groups, youth hockey leagues, and other organizations.
Officials received the go-ahead this week to negotiate with three developers.
Today reports UConn plans a hockey arena with 2,500 to 3,500 seats that will be built adjacent to the current Freitas Ice Forum, which will continue to be used for practices and other activities.