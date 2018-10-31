× West Haven man killed after crash on I-91

WALLIGNFORD — State Police say 28-year-old Korie Yu was killed after his car slammed into a tree on I-91 south Wednesday morning.

Police say Korie was driving on I-91 south, just before exit 14 when he lost control of the car. He went off the road and into the median, striking a tree.

Korie was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. He later died.

I-91 remained closed for hours for the investigation.

The accident is still being investigated by state police, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 203-393-4200.