A cross country walk to help kids with cancer

GRANBY -- How far would you go for your cause?

Kevin Fern, from Manhattan Beach, California has gone the extra mile to raise money and awareness for kids cancer causes.

Fern, 50, left the pier at Manhattan Beach on March 25th and arrived in Granby on Halloween. His final destination is the Dana Farber Children’s Hospital in Boston.

“I am doing this first because I am a childhood Cancer survivor,” Fern said.

“I am doing this particularly to raise funds and awareness for childhood Cancer and the camps they go to.”

Thus far, Fern, who is a software developer by trade, has walked around 3,150 miles with his wife, Carol, who acts as chief navigator driving in an RV.

All told the five-month long trek will be around 3,300 miles. Along the way, through 16 states, Fern has met with families and patients impacted by cancer.

Fern said, “my objective is to do something in a big way and to build a template and that was to walk across America pushing an IV pole, something I don’t think anyone has ever done.”

Just before he crossed over the border from Granby into Southwick, Massachusetts, Fern added, “it’s been a long journey but an amazing journey the best part of this is the people I have met.”

