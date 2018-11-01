× Airport worker takes unexpected flight to Chicago after cargo hold nap

KANSAS CITY, MO — A worker at KCI was accidentally flown to Chicago Saturday morning after falling asleep in the cargo hold of the plane.

Piedmont Airlines confirmed to 41 Action News that the employee “inadvertently” fell asleep in the cargo hold of an American Airlines flight, which then took off with him still aboard.

The company said in a statement that plane landed safely at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and the employee was discovered upon arrival at the gate.

The employee was not injured on the flight and the company said the cargo hold is heated and pressurized.

“The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues,” read a company statement.