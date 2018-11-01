× Bomb squad called to former home of James Comey in Westport

WESTPORT — News12 reports that the Stamford bomb squad, along with the Westport Police Department, were called to the old Westport home of former FBI director Jame Comey.

The new owners had received a suspicious package addressed to Comey, according to News12. The residents have lived there for several years.

Police say they were contacted as a precaution.

Law enforcement officials say they determined the package was not suspicious, and then left the scene.

