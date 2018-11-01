Connecticut woman determined to walk again following serious car accident in Brazil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Alive, but changed.

"I remember everything. I saw the truck in front of us and then the car spinning and going down the hill," said Neusa Chamberlin. "And when the car stopped, immediately, I didn't feel my legs."

It was a crash that severed Neusa's spine, taking away the use of her legs, and her hands, leaving only limited use of her arms.

A vibrant woman who loved hiking and biking and kayaking, was now physically nearly helpless. But her heart, mind and faith, remained strong.

Neusa spent 18 days in a Brazilian hospital and received her first surgery there. The staff marveled at her strength and positive mindset and passed along her story to a Brazilian TV network, which aired this special report.

She wants to walk again, and to use her hands as well, but says even if she never does, she still plans to live a wonderful life.

FOX61's Brent Hardin has the story.