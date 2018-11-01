Daytrippers: The Skeleton Key Escape Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Tucked into a corner, full of shops and restaurants in Blue Back Square is something that you would probably never expect, The Skeleton Key Escape Room.

Once you walk into the game room say goodbye to West Hartford and hello to London, England and turn your group into a burglary ring.

“Right now we have starry night which basically is an art heist game so you enter the streets of london and you have to try and enter the museum where starry night is on exhibition and kind of get through. You encounter a british phone booth, a taxi cab and kind of like iconic london imagery then you go into the gallery hopefully steal the painting and on to win the game," says Michelle Frea Skeleton Keys' Director of Product Management.

Bring a group of friends or family or get paired with another group and head to the themed game room. You’ll have 60 minutes to solve a bunch of puzzles to hopefully win the game!

Work up an appetite and head next door to Deadbolt Restaurant with drink names like the headless horseman, the hypnotist and fortune teller and carnival popcorn