I-95 in Milford reopened following fatal crash involving a dump truck

MILFORD –Milford Fire officials said that a driver was killed after his dump truck struck an overpass on I-95 north Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. between exits 40 and 41.

Milford firefighters arrived on scene and found an overturned dump truck that had struck the Quarry Road overpass. The male driver was ejected on impact, and sustained extensive traumatic injuries.

He was rushed to the Yale Trauma Center. He died of his injuries later at the hospital.

A second passenger car was also involved in the crash, but the driver was not seriously injured.

The highway was closed for an extended period of time but has since is reopened. The Quarry Road overpass was also shut down pending a safety inspection from CTDOT.

This is an ongoing investigation.