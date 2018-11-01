× New Britain High School on precautionary lockdown

NEW BRITAIN — Staff members at New Britain High School confirmed that the school was on lockdown Thursday morning.

Mayor Erin Stewart says the lockdown was a precaution due to a student overhearing another student say they brough a weapon to school to protect himself.

There were no other threats to other students.

Mayor Erin Stewart said an increase of police will be at the school.

The police will be there as a precautionary measure, and to provide reassurance Wednesday morning for students and faculty.

This is a developing story.