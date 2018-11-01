× Looking to keep your feet warm? These microwavable slippers will do the job

HARTFORD — With winter around the corner – keeping your feet warm is very important.

For a minimum of $17, Intelex is offering microwavable slippers that can keep your feet warm while your laying down on the couch reading a book or watching TV.

There are eight different type of slippers that consist of different features, colors and designs.

Pop these slippers in the microwave for 90 seconds – then sit back and relax.

