BIG BEND, WI (WDJT) -- It was a very special Halloween for two sisters at Big Bend Elementary School.

Their dad, Sergeant 1st Class James Middleton dressed up as their school's mascot and surprised them at a Halloween assembly.

Middleton has been stationed in Kuwait since January and was supposed to return home last week. He says his daughter Josie was upset when she found out he wouldn't be able to see her in her Halloween costume.

After seeing her dad, she was all smiles.