One person killed after shots fired in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police say one woman is dead, a man injured after shots were fired in Bridgeport.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. at 848 Maplewood Avenue.

Police say two victims were struck by the gunfire, and both were rushed to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

A 41-year-old woman died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. A 28-year-old man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is still in surgery as of Thursday morning.

Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-8477.