× Phoenix mother admits to smothering her baby multiple times

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix mother was arrested after police say she admitted to smothering her baby three times.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Emily Morissette caused her 2-month-old baby to stop breathing by putting her hand over his mouth on three separate occasions between July 23 and July 27 of this year.

Documents state that Morissette was questioned by police on Oct. 25 and admitted to putting her hand over her baby’s mouth until he stopped breathing. Morisette said she knew the baby stopped breathing each time because she saw him turn pale and blue.

She told police the first two times were at her residence, near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. She performed CPR to revive the baby and called 911.

The third time was at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Morissette told officers that she put her hand over the baby’s mouth and waited for him to stop breathing then pulled the emergency cord and he was revived by hospital staff.

Morissette was arrested and booked into jail on one count of child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.