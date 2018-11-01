× Sacred Heart poll shows Republican Bob Stefanowski leading governor’s race

HARTFORD — With a few days left to determine the next governor of Connecticut, a recent poll released by Sacred Heart University, shows Republican Bob Stefanowski has moved up 3.9 percentage points in recent weeks, carrying a slim 2.4 percentage lead over Democrat Ned Lamont.

Sacred Heart said this final poll was conducted October 29-31 among likely voters.

“Stefanowski’s support among unaffiliated voters has remained steady over the past few weeks as 43.6 percent support the Republican candidate for governor, currently, compared to 43.2 percent in early October,” said Sacred Heart University in a release. “In September, 36.5 percent of unaffiliated voters indicated support for Stefanowski.”

Sacred Heart added that Lamont’s lead among female voters has decreased to 40.8 percent compared to 50 percent in October. As for male voters, Sacred Heart said they continue to support Stefanowski at 45.2 percent compared to 34.4 percent for Lamont.

“Currently, 38.4 percent of Connecticut voters have a “favorable” view of Lamont compared to 40.8 percent who have an “unfavorable” view of him,” said Sacred Heart. “The poll shows 41.6 percent of likely voters have a “favorable” view of Stefanowski, while 34.4 percent have an “unfavorable” view. Voters with a favorable view of Stefanowski increased from 34.9 percent in October.”

Sacred Heart said Independent candidate Oz Griebel polled at nine percent.

