× Serious crash in Portland leaves two injured, kills puppy

PORTLAND — Crews are working to replace a utility pole on Route 17 in Portland after a car slammed into it overnight. The crash happened between Isinglass Hill Road and Appletree Lane.

A man and a woman were taken to area hospitals, but there’s no word yet on the extend of their injuries. It’s also unknown what, in fact, led up to the crash.

A puppy was ejected from the car, and was killed

The car was totaled.

The crash happened a little after 1 a.m.

Officials urge commuters to find an alternate route.