Serious injuries reported after dump truck crash on I-95

MILFORD — I-95 northbound is closed from exit 39b to exit 41 due to a crash.

Police say serious injuries were reported, and a dump truck was involved.

There’s no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Side roads in Milford are also impacted. Milford police say Quarry Road is shut down between Woodmont Road and Research Drive.