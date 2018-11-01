× Three people stabbed during Halloween party in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Farmington police say three people are expected to live after a large fight broke out in Farmington Tuesday night.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12:40 a.m. for a large fight outside the home at 241 Talcott Notch Road.

When officers arrived, they found anywhere from 100-300 guests inside and outside the home.

UConn hospital called around 1 a.m. to say they had two stabbing victims. They were dropped off at their emergency room.

St. Francis Hospital called shortly after that to say they also had a stabbing victim who checked himself into their emergency room.

All three victims were non-Farmington residents and range from 19-years-old and 27-years-old. All three are expected to survive. Police say the party swelled with hundreds of people due to information shared on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2483.