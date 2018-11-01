Tracking rain and storms Friday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here comes the rain again!

Temperatures will remain mild on Friday in the 60s but it will be wet at times with occasional showers and thunder. There is a slight risk for a strong/severe storm in the afternoon/evening on Friday.

Friday night - early Saturday looks the wettest with a period of heavier rain. Most projections are putting out around 1-2″ of rain for the duration of this storm, so it’s a lot, but not a major flooding risk. During this time winds will be picking up. Gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour, enough to cause some isolated wind damage.

Rain and gusty winds will stick around Saturday morning. The weather will hopefully improve and dry out Saturday afternoon. But Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clouds thickening up with a few rain showers developing during the early morning. Mild, with lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Breezy, warm and wet. Periods of rain, chance thunder. Slight risk for a strong storm late/at night. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Drying afternoon. Gusty winds. High: 60s (falling temps in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50s.

