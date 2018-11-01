Warmer Thursday with a chance for a passing shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s, but the temperature forecast is a bit tricky during the rest of the day. A front will be nearby separating cloudy, cool conditions to the north and mild brighter weather to the south. Short-range computer projections are suggesting that most of CT will head well into the 60s, with some sunshine coming out as well. The area most in jeopardy to stay in the 50s is northern Litchfield County, as they’ll be closest to the front. There is a chance for a brief passing shower but most of the day will be dry.

Then here comes the rain again! Friday looks wet at times with occasional rain. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s. There is also a chance for a thunderstorm with some heavy downpours around the area. Most projections are putting out around 1-2″ of rain for the duration of this storm, so it’s a lot, but not a major flooding risk.

Some of that rain will linger into Saturday morning. The weather will hopefully improve and dry out Saturday afternoon. But Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance passing shower. Highs: Lower/mid 60s, except in some spot in northern CT where you may stay in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds thickening up with a few rain showers developing during the early morning. Mild, with lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Breezy, warm and wet. Periods of rain, chance thunder. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain. Drying afternoon High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50s.

