Larson, Courtney, DeLauro, Himes win re-election

Voters in central Connecticut are sending U.S. Rep. John Larson back to the U.S. House of Representatives for an 11th term.

Larson, a Democrat, was heavily favored to win the race in the largely Democratic district that includes Hartford.

His Republican challenger, Jennifer Nye, entered the race only when it became clear at the GOP convention no other candidates were stepping forward. Nye is a former member of the Manchester Board of Directors.

The 70-year-old Larson was first elected to Congress in 1998. His latest campaign has emphasized efforts to reduce gun violence, make higher education more affordable and expand the Social Security system.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney has won re-election to a seventh term representing eastern Connecticut.

The Democrat from Vernon has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2007.

His challenger nominated by Republicans, Iraq War veteran Dan Postemski of Hampton, stopped campaigning weeks before the election. He said he stepped up when nobody else was willing to challenge the incumbent, but he was promised help that never materialized.

Courtney has emphasized his efforts as a member of the House Armed Services Committee to bolster submarine construction at Electric Boat in Groton and the nearby Navy base.

Also on the ballot were Green Party candidate Michelle Louise Bicking and Daniel Reale, a libertarian.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is returning for another term in the U.S. House seat she has held since 1991.

DeLauro, a Democrat, was re-elected Tuesday for a 15th term. She was facing a rematch against the same Republican challenger from the previous election, Angel Cadena Jr., a Marine Corps veteran and truck driver from Shelton.

DeLauro is 75. She says her highest priority is improving the economy and ensuring economic policies benefit families and businesses in her district, including the city of New Haven.

Cadena had called for exploration of ways to ease traffic and endorsed the idea of a bridge over Long Island Sound to connect the New Haven area with New York state. During the campaign, he joked about the GOP not giving him money because it wanted to spend it on races it could win.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes has been re-elected to a fourth term in the House representing the southwest corner of Connecticut.

The Democrat on Tuesday defeated Republican candidate Harry Arora, an investment manager who grew up in India and became a U.S. citizen after coming to the states for graduate school.

The 52-year-old Himes is a former Goldman Sachs & Co. banker from Greenwich. He has touted his efforts to create financial regulatory reform, help improve the economy and support more funding to improve roads, bridges and rail lines.

Like other members of Connecticut’s all-Democrat congressional delegation, Himes also has been an outspoken critic of many of President Donald Trump’s policies.

41.765326 -72.687084