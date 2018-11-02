Alec Baldwin arrested for allegedly punching person in the face in Manhattan: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan —WPIX – Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching someone in the face, according to police.

Baldwin was arguing with a man in his 40s over a parking spot when the incident occurred, according to sources.

It happened on East 10th Street near University Place, according to the NYPD.

Police would only confirm the actor punched someone in the face when a verbal altercation turned physical.

The person’s condition is not known.