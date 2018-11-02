Artfully celebrating the ‘Day of the Dead’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Two days after Halloween, the spirits still linger in West Hartford.

At the University of Saint Joseph, in their Art Museum, there is a celebration for the dead.

Dios De Los Muertos or "Day of the Dead" is being recognized on the second floor of the museum. Artist Yolanda Vasquez Petrocelli is asking the public to join her in creating a community altar.

“It’s about enjoyment and remembering someone that you loved,” Vasquez Petrocelli said.

Vibrant colors and painted skulls, candy, and pictures adorn the altar at St. Joseph, where a number of students and community members were creating crafts to add to the exhibit.

Ann Sievers, the curator and director of the Art Museum at the University of Saint Joseph said, “the Day of the Dead originated in Mexico and it’s now celebrated all over Latin America and in the United States.”

She added, “this is an opportunity to get together with friends and family and remember loved ones who are gone and to celebrate together.”

The exhibit is free to view and taking part in decorating the altar is welcomed – it will be at the museum through November 4th. To find out more, click here.