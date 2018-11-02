Brooklyn CT man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANIELSON -- A Brooklyn, Conn., man accused of hacking social media and cell phones of more than 20 girls, faced a judge Friday morning in Danielson.

Police say, beginning in 2014, Christopher Lamb hacked into the cell phones, social media, computers and iCloud accounts of 22 female victims, many of whom were friends and acquaintances.

He allegedly threatened them, telling them if they did not send him nude photos, he would distribute their photos and personal information. In many cases, according to court records, Lamb sent the girls' photos to their parents, friends and employers.

He also, according to the police report, posted their photos on pornography websites and public message boards. Some of the victims were under the age of 16 at the time, so the pictures he downloaded and distributed were considered child pornography.

Lamb pleaded guilty to several charges including promoting a minor in an obscene performance, importing child pornography and computer crimes.

Court records show that many of the victims attended Woodstock Academy. A spokesperson for the school said they have been following the case closely but have not been involved in the investigation.

Some of the victims were in court Friday morning and plan to return to make statements at Lamb's sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday, January 11 at 2 p.m.