Driver killed after tractor-trailer crashes on I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Sources confirm the death of a truck driver after his tractor-trailer crashed off the highway.

State Police say the crash happened about 4:40 a.m. when they got a call of a crash with injuries near exit 14 on I-91 north.

Police identified the driver as Ashley Bennett of Unionville New York.

Police say the truck had driven off the highway and down an embankment.

Sources also say that the truck engine was cold when they got there, indicating the truck may have been there for a while.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING Sources tell @FOX61News the driver of this Postal Transport, Inc. tractor-trailer was found dead in his cab. 2 lanes of 91 north in Wallingford remain closed north of exit 14. pic.twitter.com/kny5xnJP7Z — Tony Terzi🦊 (@T2Fox61) November 2, 2018