Foodie Friday: Po’s Rice & Spice in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON — Fresh and made-to-order is what it’s all about at Po’s Rice & Spice in East Hampton.

The cozy fusion joint offers up authentic Chinese and Thai cuisine that bursts with flavor using locally sourced ingredients when possible.

Whether it’s Drunken Noodles, Red Snapper, Mongolian Beef or Korean BBQ short ribs, Po’s has a little something for everyone.

“We had a totally excellent meal,” said Doreen J. on an Facebook review. “We had the mango chicken and seafood amazing and both were great with fresh ingredients and exceeded our expectations in flavor! Thanks Po!”

For owner Po Fong, the restaurant business runs in her veins. Her parents owned a place for years and now she carries the family tradition with her own spot in the Historic Village of East Hampton.

“I learned so much from my parents,” smiled the humble owner. “We have a great staff and just want to give people quality food in a great atmosphere.”

That’s exactly what has happened since Fong opened nearly five years ago.

“Best Chinese food I’ve ever had and I’m still fantasizing about it,” wrote Selena G. in an online review..

“Great atmosphere and amazing food. Can’t wait to come back!”