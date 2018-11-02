Hartford police make arrest in May murder; victim’s family speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the murder of a woman in May.

On May 23, police were called to 101-103 Enfield Street for a report of shots fired and a person down in the street.

Police found Lydia Tirillo, 44, lying in the middle of the street with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where she died of her injuries.

On Thursday, police arrested Byron Perry, 26, of Hartford. He is being held on a $1 million bond for the charges of murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit, as well as an additional $25,000 bond for the charges of possession of narcotics and interfering with police.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between the two.