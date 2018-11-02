Police searching for man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to a minor in Vernon

VERNON — Police are investigating after a middle school aged female was allegedly approached by a male driving a car and made “inappropriate” comments to her Friday afternoon.

Vernon Police Department said the female was walking in the area of Tracy Drive and Vernon Summit Drive, when a man in a dark colored Nissan allegedly approached her.

Police said the female was approached shortly after getting off a school bus near her home.

Police describe the wanted person as a black male in his 20s with short, dark hair, driving a dark colored Nissan sedan. Police said the child was not injured and the male did not try to get the child into his car.

Police have notified the Vernon Public Schools of the incident and are currently working with school officials. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon

Police at 860-872-9126.

Police said callers may remain anonymous.