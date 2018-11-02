× Shelton school security officer arrested for driving drunk with daughter in the car

SHELTON — Police say Michael Barrett, 47, was arrested and charged after driving his daughter around on Halloween night while drunk.

According to police, Barrett works as a school security officer at Booth hill School in Shelton, and in the Trumbull school system.

On Wednesday night, police say they were called to Nichols Avenue and North Avenue for a car accident.

Police say Barrett had been driving his 12-year-old daughter, who was in her Halloween costume, around the neighborhood so she could go trick-or-treating. He stuck a car driven by a woman who was doing the same thing with her children.

Police say Barrett smelled strongly of alcohol, and admitted he had six drinks. They said he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. His daughter was turned over to a relative.

He was found to have a blood/alcohol content of .191 which is twice the legal limit.

Barret was charged with risk of injury to a child, operating under the influence, and failure to drive right.

He’s expected in court on November 13th.