Tracking heavy downpour tonight with potential flooding

Tonight - early Saturday looks the wettest with a period of heavier rain. Most projections are putting out around 1-2″ of rain for the duration of this storm, so it’s a lot, but not a major flooding risk. In certain downpours, there could be a few 3"+ amounts locally.

During this time winds will be picking up, especially in the eastern half of the state. Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, enough to cause some isolated wind damage. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for the entire state on Saturday due to the potential for wind gusts around 50 mph.

Rain and gusty winds will stick around Saturday morning. The weather will slowly improve and dry out Saturday afternoon. Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: A period of heavy downpours leading to a flash flooding potential. Rumbles of thunder possible as well. Gusty winds near 50 mph. Mild temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Drying and slowly clearing during the afternoon. Gusty winds near 50 mph. Morning highs around 60 (falling temps in the afternoon).

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still a bit breezy. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Not looking like a washout at this point. High: 50s.

