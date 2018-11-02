Warm, wet, and windy for Friday, temps in the upper 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here comes the rain again!

Temperatures will remain warm today in the 60s but it will be wet at times with occasional showers and thunder. We’ll be watching the radar for any strong storm potential, because we may have some gusty damaging winds embedded in any storms. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for the entire state due to the potential for wind gusts around 50 mph.

Tonight – early Saturday looks the wettest with a period of heavier rain. Most projections are putting out around 1-2″ of rain for the duration of this storm, so it’s a lot, but not a major flooding risk. During this time winds will be picking up. Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, enough to cause some isolated wind damage.

Rain and gusty winds will stick around Saturday morning. The weather will slowly improve and dry out Saturday afternoon. Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Breezy, warm and wet. Periods of rain, chance thunder, especially during the late morning/mid day hours. Cloudy during the afternoon with a few more scattered showers. High: 65-70.

TONIGHT: A period of heavy downpours leading to a flash flooding potential. Rumbles of thunder possible as well. Gusty winds near 50 mph. Mild temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Drying afternoon. Gusty winds. High: 60s (falling temps in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50s.

