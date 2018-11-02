Windy Saturday, active week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rapidly intensifying storm system is exiting the area today. There is a Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday afternoon. While the rain will subside, there will be potential for wind gusts as high as 50 mph statewide. These gusts will last into the evening, with some significantly colder weather to come for the short term.

Sunday by far looks like the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and 50s. After that - we will be heading into a very active week, with rollercoaster temps and multiple chances for rain as several storms pass through.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Drying and slowly clearing during the afternoon. Gusty winds near 50 mph. Morning highs around 60 (falling temps in the afternoon).

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still a bit breezy. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Not looking like a washout at this point. High: 50s.

