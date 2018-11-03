High winds taking down trees, power lines across Connecticut

HARTFORD – The high winds forecast for today are blowing in and taking down tree limbs and power lines across several areas of Connecticut.

As of 1:30 Saturday afternoon, Eversource’s outage map showed significant power outages in Stamford, Mansfield, East Hartford and Bethany, with scattered outages in many other towns, leaving over 2000 customers without power. Mansfield had over 500 customers without power.

In Newington around 2 p.m., a tree came down on utility lines, toppling live wires on top of a vehicle and trapping at least one person. Firefighters arrived on scene quickly to start the extrication process.

#BREAKING live wires on top of vehicle on main st #Newington . FD requesting extrication on vehicle @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/vNSX7pSYsp — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 3, 2018

In Vernon, police closed off Center Road because wires had fallen across the roadway.

Yet again wind damage. @VernonCTPolice + #Vernon FD on scene of tree that took down wires on center rd. Part of road CLOSED @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GbDcKdqlPS — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 3, 2018

Over 200 customers were affected by power lines that fell in East Hartford.

NOW: @EastHartfordFD + PD on scene of tree that took down power line at elm/central ave. Awaiting @EversourceCT . Power out in area #EastHartford #CTWX pic.twitter.com/oWz8mjCKI2 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 3, 2018

Remember, ALWAYS assume downed wires are live, and give them a wide berth – electricity can travel in unexpected routes.

What are YOU seeing, weather-wise? Are the high winds affecting your Saturday? Let us know: send us your pictures via Share61@FOX61.com, or post them on social media with the hashtag #Share61. Stay safe!