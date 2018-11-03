× Serious accident closes Route 8 in Thomaston

THOMASTON – Connecticut State Police say that an accident has closed Route 8 Southbound in Thomaston, just prior to Exit 41.

Troopers from Troop L-Litchfield originally responded to a call for a reported accident with serious injuries on the northbound side of the highway at 8:02 Saturday morning. After arriving on scene they closed the highway on the southbound side. They’re advising drivers to use alternate routes.

The accident is believed to be a single-vehicle crash. This is a developing story; FOX61 will update this post as information becomes available.