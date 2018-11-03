Two rescued from crushed vehicle after tree, power lines collapse

NEWINGTON — Two people became trapped after high winds sent a large tree and live wires crashing down on top of their vehicle.

Rescue teams responded to the corner of Main Street and Hopkins Drive in Newington around 2 p.m. Saturday. On arrival, they found a car buried underneath a thick mass of tree branches and utility lines, with two victims ensnared in the rubble.

After Eversource crews shut down power to the area, Newington firefighters were able to climb through and remove debris from atop the vehicle to extricate the people inside. A front loader was brought in to remove heavier parts of the tree.

About one hour later, responders pulled a male victim out of the wreckage, followed by a second female victim a few minutes later. Both were quickly rushed by ambulance to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown.

An official at the scene told FOX 61 that both victims are expected to survive.

The road remained closed for several hours into Saturday evening as Eversource crews replaced the utility pole and restored power to the surrounding neighborhoods.

