Two teens arrested for robberies in New London

NEW LONDON – Police say two juveniles have been charged with separate robberies that were committed in recent days in the area of Colman Road and Jefferson Avenue.

Detectives arrested a 15 year old male for a robbery on the evening of October 28th in the area of 370 Colman St The teen faces charges of 1st Degree Robbery 1st and Larceny (5th degree).

Another robbery was reported on the evening of November 1st, in the area of Boulder Drive and Jefferson Avenue. On Friday police charged a 14 year old girl with Conspiracy/Robbery in the 1st degree, Conspiracy/Larceny 5th degree.

Police say their investigations into the robberies remain active.

Anyone who has information concerning criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDtip”, plus the information, to Tip411 (847411).