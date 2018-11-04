All aboard the weather rollercoaster!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a difference a day makes. This morning, temps were around 25 degrees cooler than 24 hours prior. High pressure is now firmly in control, but temps will struggle to warm as cold air funnels in behind our departing storm system. High pressure will quickly pass through, and another disturbance will scoot north form Florida to bring rain for Monday evening. This will be a quick hitter, ahead of the cold front of a larger cyclone poised to strike Tuesday.

While some Flood Warnings are in effect for rivers around the state, there is little concern that this rain will exacerbate flood issues. Tuesday's storm will exit, bringing temps down with it, and High pressure will stick around through Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, another large cyclone will head our direction with another potent cold front. The pattern will begin to change as well. A large-scale High pressure airmass will strengthen and amplify in the Western U.S., forcing deeper arctic air southward with the advancing upper level trough of low pressure. This will mean the frontal boundary associated with this storm will be significant, and should usher in a sizeable cold snap for the region next weekend.

In "Meteorological Fantasyland", there is a hint of a coastal storm brewing for Next Monday and Tuesday... with cold air in place - it could bring the first appreciable snow of the season to the state. This, of course, assumes the modeled forecast remains the same for the next 9 days.... something that is highly unlikely. For now, It's on the back burner, and something we will be monitoring the evolution of.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still a bit breezy. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. PM showers. High: Near 60.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Not looking like a washout at this point. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: Evening clouds. High: low 50s

